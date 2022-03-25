Gun Held to Lancaster Homeowner’s Head During an Attempted Robbery

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says two men stepped into a home in Lancaster, holding a gun to the homeowner’s head, threatening to rob her.

Authorities say the daughter of the homeowner ran into the room with a broom and ran the two men out of the house and then called 911.

Investigators say they were able to arrest 18 year old Phillip Lee Hayes and 19 year old Preston Lee Phillips.

Hayes and Phillips are charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Bond was denied for both Thursday morning and they remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

The third suspect has been identified as 21 year old William Joshua Michael Mims. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 180 lbs.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Mims to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office 803-283-3388.

Press Release:

Burglary and Robbery Arrests:

Two men are in jail and a third is being sought for a burglary and attempted armed robbery that occurred Monday evening, March 21, 2022. The female homeowner, her daughter, her two minor grandchildren, and two adult males were in their home on Springdale Road at about 8:30 Monday night when the doorbell rang. The homeowner told her daughter to secure the dogs in another room while she answered the back door. She tried unsuccessfully to cut on the porch light and then opened the door. She was met by a black male wearing a hoodie with the hood up and a facemask. He stepped inside and pressed the barrel of a handgun to her head and said, “This is a robbery.” Another white male also with a handgun by his side was in the doorway. A third man was outside. The daughter heard the commotion and ran the two men out of the house with a broom she had used to corral the dogs and then called 911. Nothing was taken during the incident and no one was injured.

Deputies and an investigator of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded and talked to the occupants of the home and collected evidence. They discovered that the light bulb from the porch light had been removed and left nearby. The homeowner believed she recognized the man who pointed the handgun at her and provided that information to the officers. The case was assigned to the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses. They also located the man the homeowner believed she recognized, and he was arrested. Through further investigation they learned the identities of the other two suspects, one of whom was also located and arrested.