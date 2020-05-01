Growing Homes Southeast Speak About “Midlands Gives”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The COVID-19 Pandemic has effected so many aspects of our lives. Including foster care.

Growing Homes Southeast is an organization that provides a full area of services for families including therapeutic foster and traditional foster care services in the tri-county.

The President and CEO says since the outbreak its been hard to find families that are available to accept children in their homes.

Now there’s a way you can help. Next Tuesday, May 5th is the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s “Midlands Gives Day”. Growing Homes Southeast is trying to raise 10 thousand dollars to support their programs.

In the video above learn more about Growing Homes Southeast and how you can give. Visit www.midlandsgives.org on Tuesday, May 5th to donate.