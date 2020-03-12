Governor McMaster Requests $45 Million Be Available To DHEC For COVID-19 Response

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster is taking action regarding the Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19.

He’s requesting from the South Carolina General Assembly to pass a joint resolution to make $45 million available from the 2019-2020 Contigency Reserve Fund to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

He says any funds not utilized by DHEC would be returned to the fund upon completion of the department’s efforts.

“DHEC protocols and procedures require the agency to prepare for a variety of contingencies and situations,” McMaster said. “This requires that the agency identify and secure in advance the necessary resources, equipment and personnel to successfully address these contingencies.”

The governor says the $45 million may be deducted from the $128 million one-time taxpayer credit contained in the FY 2020-21 General Appropriations Act passed by the House of Representatives. The credit would not be available to state taxpayers until they file their taxes in 2021.

He adds, “These one-time surplus dollars should be utlizied now to provide DHEC with funds to the extent necessary to address COVID-10 in South Carolina.”