Governor McMaster: Law Enforcement To Prohibit Gatherings Of 3 Or More, Coronavirus Death Toll In SC Now At 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s death toll due to the Coronavirus now stands at 5 as state health officials say two more people have died in the Palmetto State.

Currently, there are 299 cases of COVID-19 in 34 South Carolina counties.

Here’s the breakdown in our area:

Lancaster – 7 Cases

York – 7 Cases

Chester – 1 Case

South Carolina’s DHEC says the two new deaths involve an elderly person from Clarendon County and another elderly person from Kershaw County. Officials say they both had underlying health conditions.

In his most recent press briefing, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order authorizing law enforcement officers in the state to prohibit or disperse any gatherings of people in groups of 3 or more outside of your own home, focusing in on spontaneous gatherings and leaving the decision up to the discretion of the law enforcement officer.

“This weekend, we saw large crowds gathered on beaches, on sandbars and in parking lots. We are facing a dangerous and deadly enemy and this type of behavior is both irresponsible and selfish,” the governor said. “Law enforcement asked for clarification as to how this existing law applies during this state of emergency. I have included it in an executive order to make it clear that law enforcement has the ability to disperse groups of people who pose a risk to the public’s safety and to the safety of others.”

This does not apply to private businesses nor to responsible South Carolinians. This is also not a shelter-in-place order, rather its another measure aimed at containing the virus by controlling crowds, the governor says.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says next week, they will re-visit how much longer schools could be closed in the state.