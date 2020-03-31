Gov McMaster Orders Closing Of Non-Essential Businesses; Coronavirus Cases In State Tops One Thousand

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is issuing a new executive order closing businesses that are considered non-essential or where the virus could grow more rapidly.

These businesses include night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers.

It also includes tourist attractions, sports requiring contact with others, gyms, playgrounds, hair salons, tattoo services and massage therapy.

The order goes into effect tomorrow, April 1st and runs for 15 days, but that can be extended.

Daycares, however, are open.

McMaster says he has faith in the South Carolinians despite having to close down public access to beaches.

Recap: 73% of state employees working from home, traffic is down on the interstate by about 2/3rds and flights coming into South Carolina are lessening.

See a full list of the business closures:

Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Dr. Linda Bell…

According to SCDHEC, there are now an additional 158 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total to 1,083 across 42 counties.

The deaths are up to 22 with one of them in York County.

Bell says a majority of us will be exposed to Coronavirus. She says we can reduce deaths by staying home and practicing social distancing. She adds this pandemic will not end soon.

Superintendent Molly Spearman…

Over 1 million students have been delivered meals so far during their e-learning at home.

A guidance plan for students to superintendents and public has been issued to encourage students to work hard.

Work will be graded.

Seniors work must be completed by May 15th, so they can ensure diplomas for graduation.

Tomrorow, April 1st, is the opening for registration for virtual schools that the Department of Education runs. Visit virtualsc.org to register. Classes being April 6th. Seniors have first priority.