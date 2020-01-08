Goodwill Bridal Donation Drive

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 TODAY) Goodwill Industries is holding a Bridal Donation Drive this Saturday, January 11th. You can can donate your gently used wedding dresses and accessories and receive 20% off a future purchase at Goodwill! The donations will go towards Goodwill’s Bridal Pop-Up Event on March 7th. Watch for more details.
