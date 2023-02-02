GoFundMe set for music emergency to replace damaged piano

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s a Music Emergency they say. A GoFundMe has been launched to replace the 75 year old piano at the Glennon Center that was recently damaged during bad weather last month.

On December 25th frozen pipes burst in the Glennon Center caused major damage to the walls, elevator and floors. Water from the upstairs came through the ceiling damaging the gifted piano.

The baby grand sustained heavy damage to the keys, pads, foot pedals and bench seat. Rust had begun to set in.

The piano had been used by the community for recitals, but the music teachers who are hoping it will get replaced say it’s about so much more then that.

Music Teacher Linda Reeves said, “We have a lot of dreams and hopes for this, possibly setting up a theater, scholarships, bring music awareness to the community.”

None of that can happen until they get a new piano.

A GoFundMe has been launched, it’s raised around a thousand dollars but they estimate a new piano would cost around $9,000.

The Music Teachers Association of Tega Cay would own the piano and maintain it while the city would keep it in the Hearth Room at the Glennon Center.

Click Here for GoFundMe Piano Emergency