York County homeless population at all time high

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count.

A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals.

Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.

According to the results, there are more than two hundred people who do not have a place to call home. During the count 187 surveys were completed, but leaders believe the number is way over two hundred.

Compare that to last year, there were 220 unsheltered, but that was the number for the entire Midlands area which York County is a part of.

CN2's Renee O'Neil learns more about the alarming number at CACH's monthly meeting. She also learns why non-profit leaders say it all comes down to the lack of affordable housing.