Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses.

Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”

