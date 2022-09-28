CN2 Digital Dashboard: Band Champions, Family Day at Winthrop and 5K in Lancaster

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Band championships, Winthrop Family Day and a 5K Fun Day in Lancaster.

CHAMPIONS: Nation Ford Band was named the Grand Champion at the 2022 Olde English Festival of Bands competition this past weekend. The contest was held at the District 3 Stadium.

Nation Ford also received awards for Best Color Guard… Best Music… and Best Overall Effect to name a few.

WINTHROP FAMILY DAY: Winthrop University will welcome families to campus this Saturday, October 1st for Family Day weekend.

Families can decorate a pumpkin from a local pumpkin patch, compete in a trivia challenge for prizes, have fun creating a decorated fall cookie with Dining Services, scale the West Center’s climbing wall or have a sketch drawn by a caricature artist.

5K FAMILY FUN DAY: Members from Lancaster Rotary Club will be at Carole Ray Dowling Center on the campus of USC Lancaster on Saturday, October 1st for a 5K and Family Fun Day. It starts at 8 AM. To participate visit the Lancaster Rotary Club on Facebook.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.