TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family of 19 y/o Damon Justus, who sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident on Monday, July 18th, 2022 .

As of this time the Go Fund Me has raised $10,000

This past Monday the South Carolina Highway Patrol says Justus was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car near the Brayden neighborhood on Highway 160 between Tega Cay and Fort Mill.

The SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Please click here for the link to the GoFund Me Page.