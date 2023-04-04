Giti Tire says they remain committed to jobs and investments in Chester county

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In 2014 Giti Tire, a Singapore-based company announced it was coming to Chester County with plans to invest more than half a million dollars and bring in more than 1,000 jobs.

Today, around 600 people work at the plant and that number concerning the Catawba Area Workers’ Rights Board group.

CN2 News reported about the group’s concerns recently when members spoke out to county council for answers when it comes to making sure the company is fulfilling its agreement with the county when it comes to jobs and investments.

On this Monday, Giti Tire leaders talked with CN2’s Renee O’Neil about the claims and the message they want others to know about their company.

Giti Tire says its currently seeking employees and offers competitive wages.

To apply, visit: https://gitiusa.com/