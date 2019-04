LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Police Department raised at least $5,000 for their telecommunications officer Dannyelle Hough. Hough, 22, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year. Then her family lost their home this past March in a fire. Despite all of this, Hough says her spirits are high, and that’s in part thanks to the support from her team at the Lancaster Police Department.

The department held the benefit for Hough on Friday at the First ARP Church in Lancaster.