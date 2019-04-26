The Fort Mill Elementary School Robotics Team is about to hit the road and head to Kentucky this weekend to compete in the 2019 Vex World Championships for the first time.
They’re taking on 400 teams from across the globe – including China, Egypt, Brazil and many others. Watch the video above to find out more. Good luck, Fort Mill Elementary!
Fort Mill Elementary School Robotics Team To Compete In VEX World Championship In Kentucky
