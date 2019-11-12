CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
41.5
F
Rock Hill, US
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Ft Mill Veterans Day Celebration
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 11/11/19
CN2 News
Residents Oppose Rock Quarry Coming to Chester County
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 11/12/19
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 11-12-2019
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 11-12-2019
CN2 News
Winthrop Men’s Basketball Defeats Nationally Ranked Team, Plus More Sports Headlines
Top Story
CN2 News
Coroner Says Man Found In Roadway Died From Accident
November 8, 2019
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Chester County man found dead in the roadway died from an accident, says the Coroner. Coroner Terry Tinker says...
Featured Stories
Coroner Says Man Found In Roadway Died From Accident
November 8, 2019
Townhome Project stirring controversy
November 12, 2019
CN2 Today – Monday, November 11th
November 11, 2019
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS