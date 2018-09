LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It took almost a decade to build the business up, but a fire destroyed it overnight. The scene was not for the faint of heart — in the early hours of Friday morning, the barn in Indian Land going up in flames, and taking two beloved horses with it. Tonight, we speak with the owner of that farm, who tells CN2’s Indira Eskieva that this story is not about loss, but about the power of resilience.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Becca Macanas and Thalia Farm.