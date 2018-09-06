As York County grows, so does the demand for community assistance. So much, one organization is paving the way for a multi-million dollar facility to shelter the homeless.
The Pathways community center has a designated location – they’re now working to make it official. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli with an update on what’s to come.
Pathways Out of Homelessness
