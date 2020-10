TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Mr. Putty’s Fun Park in Tega Cay has been transformed into a haunted attraction just in time for Halloween!

Admission is only $15.00. While you are playing miniature golf you may see some spooky monsters walking around!

Afterwards if you dare, take a walk through the haunted house!

In the video above learn more about the event that runs every weekend in October!

https://www.mrputtys.com/