Fort Mill’s Annual Strawberry Festival Is Back On This Saturday With Virtual Programs, Experiences

FORT MILL, S.C. — This year’s Strawberry Festival is back on – but virtually.

The annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival, known as Fort Mill’s signature event, was canceled this year due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

To keep the spirit of the festival alive, the town has created a virtual event with a week of exciting contests, activities and other features.

The virtual festival will include several interactive contests, such as the town’s Strawberry Idol singing contest, Strawberry Art contest, Strawberry recipe video contest, virtual strawberry bingo, festival trivia contest, a Berry B. Good Strawberry Virtual scavenger hunt, virtual car show photo contest and a virtual word search.

The event will also feature messages from our outgoing and incoming Strawberry Queens and will spotlight Fort Mill’s downtown merchants, previous festival sponsors and the vendors who applied for this year’s festival.

The event kicks off Saturday, April 25th and runs through May 2nd. Click HERE to keep an eye on each event.

You can also check the town and Strawberry Festival’s social media accounts.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Jacona Hester at jhester@fortmillsc.gov or by phone at 803-487-5413.