Fort Mill Mom Creates Videos To Give Kids Outlet To Express Feelings During Pandemic

FORT MILL, S.C. — It’s a weird time. Kids at home doing school and folks out of work.

And as parents who are busy working and keeping their kids on track with school, it can be easy to forget the emotional side of the pandemic.

One Fort Mill mom who’s also a former school counselor, creates videos to give her family a chance to vocalize how they’re feeling and ways to give kids an outlet to express feelings.

In the video above, learn more about Jodi Costanzo’s video project that stresses the importance of focusing on emotional health and checking in with your kids.