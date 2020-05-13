Fort Mill High School Seniors Are Celebrated As They Pick Up Their Yearbooks

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The class of 2020 is having to celebrate graduating in all kinds of unique ways. Students from Fort Mill high school got a special surprise as they came to pick up their last high school yearbooks.

“We thought how do we create a special event that still gets the yearbooks to the seniors first and it is our opportunity to show them how special they are how much we miss them and how much we care about them. So we thought lets make this a drive-through special event where we can have some music, we can give them some gifts, we can let the teachers stand socially distant wave at them in the cars and get that experience that they haven’t had since March 2012 on that Thursday that they left school not knowing that they would not be back,” says Fort Mill High School Principal, Gales Scroggs.

Teachers and staff line up around the schools entrance to hand out yearbooks and goodies as their senior prom band plays in the background. Administrators say this is such a special time and they still wanted it to be memorable.

“It is very unique but it is very kind of exciting and it still gives us that sense of like I accomplished something and I graduated,” says Fort Mill High School Senior, Lauren Neills.

CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with seniors and staff about what the celebration means to them.