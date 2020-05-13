Meet Carolyn Zheng, This Year’s York Electric Co-Op Children’s Book Challenge Winner

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Electric cooperatives across South Carolina have announced the winner of the 2020 Children’s Book Challenge that’s sponsored through their Enlighten-SC initiative.

The book challenge educates 4th and 5th grade students on electricity and let’s them use creativity to to write and illustrate a children’s book featuring a new energy technology.

This year’s winner is Carolyn Zheng, a fifth grader from Gold Hill Middle School. She was one of 8 winners across the state.

Every Co-op selects a regional winner. York Electric Co Op leaders say Carolyn’s book entitled, “When Wind Meets Windmill”, stood out above the rest and really showed how electricity and power work.

Because of the pandemic, Carolyn was surprised virtually by almost 50 people with York Electric, statewide panelists who chose the winners, coordinators, students and Carolyn’s family and teacher.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and I’m so proud this came from one of the great little minds that’s in York County,” Porter Gable with York Electric Co-Op said. “I am also proud of Carolyn because even though she won the regional book challenge, she was just so kind and humble and that means a lot from a fifth grader.”

Gable says Carolyn is very focused and determined.

During the meeting, Carolyn won 500 dollars, in addition to her book being published.

EnglihtenSC is an energy-education program developed by educators for SC electric cooperatives.