Fort Lawn Community Center Takes Donations On The Road For Holiday Food Tour

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Lawn Community Center hit the road on this Friday in an effort to feed Chester County. It was all for its Holiday Food Tour which allowed volunteers to bring the donations to the people.

Members of the nonprofit organization made seven pit stops during the tour, starting at the community center and ending at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Volunteers say they served more than one hundred cars in just their first 3 stops.

Many of the donations for the tour came from Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, as well as Lancaster’s Meat Market. Nutramax Laboratories, Duke Energy, and Chester County School District also helped with providing things like funding, equipment, and volunteers.