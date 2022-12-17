Volunteers Needed to Deliver Hot Meals to Homebound in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with York County Council on Aging say there are homebound seniors in the Fort Mill area who need meals delivered but they simply do not have enough volunteers to get to everyone.

The program prepares around 400 to 450 nutritious meals a day and delivers many across Chester and York Counties. In Fort Mill there are currently 6 routes.

Executive Director for York County Council on Aging, Lauren Giles says its hard to say why some volunteers have stopped but they are hoping during the giving season, those in the community will step up to help.

“This program, one of the keys to it being successful are the volunteers. Our homebound elderly, most of them are alone and the volunteers may be the only person they see in a day and the meal may be the only meal they are able to eat,” says Giles.

Giles adds they do reimburse volunteers for gas up to 0.40 cents a mile. and Duke Energy recently gave them a $5,000.00 grant for gas cards to give volunteers.

If you choose to deliver in Fort Mill, you would meet someone with the Council on Aging to get those meals which are already prepared and boxed up.

The routes take about an hour.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help, just reach out to the York County Council of Aging at (803) 327-6694.