Former NFL star pushes for togetherness at Rock Hill’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill held its 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday to celebrate the life of Dr. King who marched for equality in the 1960s.

Many City officials and residents gathered at First Baptist Church on Hood Center Drive to enjoy breakfast and fellowship. Guest heard from speakers who touched on the meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year’s Keynote speaker for the event was Rock Hill native turned NFL star, Ben Watson, who focused his speech on the importance of Dr. King’s fight for equality, and also pointed out that same fight has not yet ended.

Watson encouraged all to seek togetherness in a world he believes can still be very divided, and called on each guest to put in the work it takes to reach equality.

“It’s inviting people in, but on a higher level where are you placed,” Watson asked. “Are you in policy, are you in government, are you in the service industry, whatever your job is how do you support those that are going to bring about change?”

Following his speech, Watson stayed at the church more than an hour after the event, where he signed copies of his book ‘Under Our Skin – Getting Real about Race’ and took pictures with his supporters.