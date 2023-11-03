Former Great Falls Rescue Squad First Lieutenant charged with using company card for personal gain

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) former Great Falls Rescue Squad First Lieutenant, 32-year-old Joshua Cauthen, is being charged with Breach of Trust.

SLED says between January and July of this year, Cauthen used a card issued to him for incidentals 13 times for personal gain.

They say all those transactions left the Great Falls Rescue Squad at a total loss of $1,659.28.

Cauthen was identified as the suspect through video surveillance, financial records, and witness statements.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Cauthen was terminated from employment with the department due to this incident.

They say Cauthen has been employed with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy since February 2021, serving in both the Enforcement Division and the Special Services Division.

His bond is currently set for $2,000.