Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program.

Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more about the decision.

The announcement coming as a shock to many as more than four years ago the school opened it’s doors with the promise of allowing student athletes an opportunity to develop their skills while still pursuing classes at the collegiate level, thanks to their dual enrollment courses.

School officials say that mission statement has not changed and they are still offering other sports at the school, but at the moment football is not happening.

