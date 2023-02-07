“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless.

“The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House Women’s Shelter.

This newly renovated house will be home to 12 to 16 women and their children.

On Monday community members got to tour the house.

“It is really a home that the community has built. So I’m excited today the community gets to come in and see what they contributed to and what a beautiful blessing this is going to be for women and children in the community”, says Courtney Denton.

Courtney Denton with The Life House Women’s Shelter says this project has been in the works for 2 years.

This house is located in Rock Hill, just across the street from the original shelter, a place for women and their children who are homeless to live as they work towards a better life.

“A home offers stability, security, and safety and that’s going to be true here as well”, says Denton.

Denton says when they open, which is expected to be next week, she believes each room will be full of women and children in need. Denton says currently there are thirty women with children on their waiting list and seventeen single women on a waiting list as well.

The Life House Women’s Shelter says its goals for 2023 is to move towards transitional housing for women. They’ve cleared a lot behind the new home for that purpose.

They do need volunteers and donation. If you would like to help, just visit https://www.thelifehousewomensshelter.org

There will be other chances for the community to check out the home this week.

Just reach out to The Life House Women’s Shelter for details.

The Cottage, which is the overflow emergency shelter for women hopes to be complete by the end of February. It will be located at Pathways Community Center.

With all three locations, The Life House Women’s Shelter is able to sleep about 50 women and 10 children every night.