Food Giveaway In Rock Hill’s Saluda Corridor To Get People Eating Healthier

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Saluda Corridor in Rock Hill is considered a food desert and some people are trying to help the situation.

On Thursday, hundreds made their way to the North Central Family Medicine for some healthy food.

At least 30 volunteers with the medical center in partnership with Impact York County and other coalitions were at the site, sorting and placing USDA boxes in vehicles as folks drove up to the facility.

Each box contains cucumbers, peaches, apples, lettuce and vegetables and more.

The giveaway was done in a drive-by style to accommodate COVID-19 and avoid close contact.

Healthy People Healthy Carolinas is hoping to do the produce giveaway throughout the year to keep people in the Saluda Corridor consistently eating healthy, especially during the pandemic, a challenging time especially for those most in need.

“The long-term goal is to make sure that we can provide food, healthy food access to those pockets, not just junk food, not just potato chips and soda,” Shekinah Miller with Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas said. “We want to make sure these communities have the access to healthy foods because everyone has the ability to eat healthy.”

Miller says they may do another produce giveaway next month.

The North Central Family Medicine is also partnering with the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center and Catawba Indian Health Services to offer a COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, July 21st from 10 to 3 at 745 Saluda Street.

The test is free and available to anyone with or without symptoms.