Five Shot, One Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died and four others injured after a drive-by shooting outside a home in Lancaster on Sunday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 10:15 p.m. to 1342 Memorial Drive where they located several gunshot victims.

Two were transported by Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster Medical Center (MUSC-L). Two other victims had already been transported there by private vehicles. After a fifth victim drove herself to a relative’s home, EMS was called and that victim was also transported.

One of the male victims – identified as 27-year-old Shonquil Medley from Lancaster – died at MUSC-L, according to the coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Two of the victims were airlifted to another medical facility for treatment. The surviving victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

One victim is 19 years old. The others are in their twenties. Four of the victims are males and one is a female.

Witnesses were interviewed and several cars were processed.

Early information indicates a gathering was occurring at the home. People were outside and inside the home, including several children inside. All the victims were outside the home when they were shot, and one was in a car with children.

No children were injured.

The home is near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Mahaffey Line Drive.

Investigators believe shots were fired from an automobile on Mahaffey Line Drive.

No arrests have been made in the case. SLED is helping the LCSO with the investigation.

“We have received very little useful information from those present when the shooting occurred,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Although we have developed some leads on our own and are pursuing them, we need those present and anyone else with information to come forward and share it with us. This was a brazen, violent incident with multiple shots fired, multiple people injured and one killed. The person or persons responsible need to be identified, located and jailed as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.