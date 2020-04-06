Two City Employees Of Rock Hill Police Department Test Positive For Coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two city employees in the Rock Hill Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to police.

Rock Hill PD says it’s unknown if either employee contracted the virus as a result of work duties or workplace interactions. It’s also unsure if the cases are directly linked.

In accordance with recommendations from SC DHEC and the CDC, the following steps have been taken:

Identified individuals who may have been exposed through close contact with the employees and made notifications as needed.

Implemented a 14-day quarantine period in line with DHEC recommendations for other city employees who may have been exposed through close contact.

Cleaned and disinfected their work location following CDC recommended procedures.

The employees who tested positive are required to stay home and away from the workplace until they are symptom free and fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 3 days.

Chief Watts has been in contact with both employees who are doing well while remaining at home until they are symptom free.

Precautions have been in place for several weeks within the city organization, and specifically with first responders, to help reduce exposure among employees and the public.

Rock Hill PD believes those precautions help limit close contact and reduce potential exposure to others. The employees in the police department and all city staff have already been informed of the positive tests.

Additionally, police have identified and directly notified those few members of the public that they believe were in close contact. Neither employee was at work while they were symptomatic.

In an effort to protect and abide by government mandated health related information, Rock Hill Police will not release name, position or anything else related to the employees who tested positive for COVID-19.