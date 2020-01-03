Fitness Friday – Get Fit With Troy – Welcome Members

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this edition of Fitness Friday we head into the new fitness center in town, Get Fit With Troy.  It is located in Knowledge Park and is set to open Monday, January 6th.  Troy walks host Renee O’Neil through the new gym and explains how staff will be along side of members helping them achieve their fitness goals.

