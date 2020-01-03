Carolina Community Actions – Weatherization Assistance Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) With cold months approaching Carolina Community Actions is here to help those in need with its Weatherization Assistance Program and Low Income Heating Emergency Assistance Program. For more information go to www.carolinacommunityactions.org.
