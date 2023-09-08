Fit to Fly 5k coming to Rock Hill York Co. Airport

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Fit to Fly 5k is coming to the Rock Hill York County Airport once again.

Fit 2 Fly 5K is a way to bring many people to the community together on an actual airport runway to help raise funds for those aspiring to become pilots through the David Griffin Aviation Foundation.

During the event you will see runners, walkers, and families having fun on the runway of the Rock Hill-York County Airport.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday finds herself out on the runway with Steven Gould, the Rock Hill York County Airport Director, bringing us more information about the run.

Related Stories: CN2 Today – Fit to Fly 5k, Creamery, NAMI Walk, & Sports!