First Steps Taken For Reallocating Funding For Failed Panthers Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study better known as R-FATS meeting on this Friday to discuss an amendment that could change how the failed Panther’s Rock Hill project could be funded.

The committee voted in favor of reallocating funds from an I-77 Interchange project like this, 10 million of those dollars to be used on completing the new interchange at exit 81, the failed Carolina Panthers Project and more than 7-million dollars to complete the Exit 77 Interchange off I-77.

This proposed plan will still have to pass a second reading before becoming official.

CN2’s Zane Cina with a closer look at what all this means for the Panther’s project.

