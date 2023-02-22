First Responders – Frontline Heroes Wellness Summit is this weekend

Join first responders this weekend for the  Frontline Heroes Wellness Summit hosted by the Heart 2 Heart Foundation and Nami Piedmont Tri-County.

The event will discuss the Wellness Fund that provides advance screenings and resources in the fight against heart disease. The keynote speaker is a Battalion Fire Chief from the Washington DC area who will share his inspirational story of survival

Want to go?
Saturday, February 25 | 10 am – 2 pm– 2
Holiday Inn,  Rock Hill.
RSVP – Heart 2 Heart Foundation 

Previous articlePicture of the Day – Atlas Copco rings NASDAQ Stock Exchange bell
Next articleCN2 Today – Art gallery, helping at risk youth, arts gala & cereal dessert!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR