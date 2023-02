ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Atlas Copco celebrated 150 years in business ringing the opening bell today, Tuesday, February 21, at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in New York City.

The Atlas Copco Group is made up of more than 60 brands and Rock Hill is the US headquarters for many of its well-known brands.

