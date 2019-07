FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County’s Department of Fire Safety says its investigating the fire outside of Davey Jones Fireworks in Fort Mill as arson. Four large containers full of fireworks started burning early Wednesday morning. As the fireworks burned, they shot into the sky and towards firefighters responding. Thankfully, nobody was hurt but, as CN2’s Indira Eskieva reports, losing all of those fireworks on the Fourth of July is certainly a heavy price to pay.