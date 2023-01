TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited.

The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years.

Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.

Council voting in late December of 20 22 to enact an ordinance which prohibits the intentional feeding of deer.

Click above for full story.