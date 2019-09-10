Father Sentenced in Death of 3-Year-Old Son

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A fathered was sentence to 23 years in prison for the death of his 3-year-old son.

Detectives say Bruce Williams, 34, and LaKeisha Jackson, 26, beat their son, Miguel, to death in April of 2018. Prosecutors say Miguel’s injuries were so severe, they compared it to being in a car accident.

“Miguel was a small, feeble three year old who was covered in bruises head to toe,” said Kristopher Quate, a detective with the Rock Hill Police Department, “No one had to see a pathologist report to know that Miguel was beaten to death.”

Yet both Williams and Jackson deny their involvement in their son’s death. Williams’ attorney say he can’t remember much of anything from that day because he was on Xanax.

“Mr. Williams can’t remember what happened because he was under the influence. But he also doesn’t believe that he would be capable of assaulting his child,” said his attorney.

Authorities say instead of taking Miguel to a hospital, Williams and Jackson drove him and his two siblings to the home of an acquaintance, losing hours that could have saved the little boy’s life.

“Miguel would lie lifeless in the residence while Miguel’s parents drank alcohol,” said Quate.

Prosecutors and the Defense team negotiated a 23 year prison sentence, which the judge accepted. Prosecutors say they’re working to set a court date for Jackson. Her bond was denied and she’s been in jail since last fall.