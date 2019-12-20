Family Speaks Out About Father Who Died After Falling While Hanging Christmas Lights

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) His family says Jason Blair, 41, got the side job after he saw an ad on Facebook from a family looking for help hanging up their Christmas lights. Blair, who had a disability and worked side jobs to make ends meet, took the offer so he could provide for his family during the Holiday season.

“He is out trying to work and make money for his family, and get his kids Christmas presents,” said Ashley Eddington, Blair’s niece.

Tragically, Blair fell 25 feet while hanging the lights. He spent weeks in the hospital before passing away earlier this week. His fiance, Doris Smith, says she was by his side the entire time.

Smith says because she was not married to Blair, she did not get a say on how long Blair was kept on life support. She says that decision reverted to other family members.

“He is the one that got me through everything. Like who do I go to now? He’s not there to help me.”

Blair had two sons, and was also a stepfather to Smith’s two children. His family describes him as a kind man with a giving heart.

“He was my heart,” cried Shirley Jean Eddington, Blair’s adopted mother. She says she raised Blair since he was one year old. Eddington says not only did the world lose a good man, but his children lost a father.

The homeowner who hired Blair is also devastated by what happened. She started a GoFundMe page, which has since been closed, to help the family with expenses. The money has been turned over to Blair’s family so they could focus on their family during this difficult time.

“I want to thank everybody for all the support,” said Smith, “All of the prayers. Everything. And don’t stop praying.”