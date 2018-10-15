A family in Fort Mill making it their mission to educate others on Down Syndrome and its effects on someone they love. Six year old Blake Hetrick visiting his sisters at Fort Mill Elementary School to meet their classmates.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage sitting in on the discussion in a very special family show and tell during this Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Family Shares Down Syndrome Story
