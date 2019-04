LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s been five months since the Charlotte Road/Van Wyck Fire Department lost their assistant chief in the line of duty. Dennis Straight was directing traffic when he was fatally hit by a car in Lancaster County last year. On this Wednesday Straight is being remembered at the South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Columbia. CN2’s Indira Eskieva taking you to the memorial where Straight’s friends and family recognized his sacrifice.