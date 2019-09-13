Eight Students Arrested After South Pointe High School Fight, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Eight students were arrested after a fight broke out at South Pointe High School, says the Rock Hill Police Department.

“Blood was all over the walls and the windows,” says one parent, whose daughter filmed the incident, “Kids were getting beat up, slammed around in the school.”

Police say they responded to the school around 8:15 a.m. on Friday after a school resource officer called for back up. The eight students arrested, who are minors, were charged with inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

“Hopefully this sends a message that we’re not going to tolerate it,” says Lt. Michael Chavis, “By charging the students that were involved and showing them the consequences of their actions, we’re hoping this will deter this type of activity any further.”

The high school went down on lockdown from 8:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. After the lockdown was lifted, Rock Hill police officers remained on campus. Lt. Chavis says they’re still investigating what caused the fight.

“There were two groups that have opposed one another, arguing earlier in the week, something stemmed from that, and so today they chose to fight at the school,” he says.

The Rock Hill School District released this statement regarding the incident: