Ebenezer Park Snags 7th Most Popular Campground in U.S.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – Ebenezer Park in York County has been awarded the 7th Most Popular Campground in the US out of 1,800 campgrounds as part of the first ever Campspot Awards!

Campspot is an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more across North America.

As previously reported Ebenezer Park is a 26 acre park located north of Rock Hill on the shores of Lake Wylie’s 13,443 acre lake that borders both North and South Carolina. Park offers a wide variety of day use recreational opportunities, including overnight stays in one of 67 campsites. In 2019 Ebenezer underwent major renovations that included adding a

800 foot length pier, swimming area, new picnic shelters, swings, a kayak and canoe launch, new boat slips and more!

Ebenezer shares the top 10 with Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in California, Canyonlands RV Resort & Campground in Utah and Coos Bay in Oregon Oceanside RV.

Video Courtesy of York County.

You can see more of Campspot’s top 10 by clicking here.

Learn more about Ebenezer Park click here