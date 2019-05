ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This Tuesday, the Ebenezer Grill is back open after two employees were injured in a small explosion last week. The Rock Hill Fire Department told CN2 News it happened in the kitchen after an aerosol can of vegetable oil overheated and exploded. The ignited fumes injured two employees. CN2’s Indira Eskieva speaking with one of those men and the grill’s owner. Plus, the message they have for you.