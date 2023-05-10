During this Foster Care Awareness Month, we catch up with the non-profit Defend the Fatherless

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Defend the Fatherless has been in York County since 2016, but in the last year it’s grown in multiple ways.

The biggest change, they are now celebrating the one-year anniversary of its new space located in Fort Mill, The Flint Hill School House, on 230 Flint Hill Road.

Prior to that, they’d worked out of a storage unit, so leaders are thrilled and grateful for their new home.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaks with Executive Director, Caitlin Sund and Marybeth Robinson, the Special Program Manager & Volunteer Coordinator about their efforts.

Click here to follow them on FB. They are by appointment only. The best way to reach them is through email or message them on FB or IG.