Dr. Jill Biden Speaks at The Craft Stand in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Dr. Jill Biden made stops in Lancaster and Rock Hill in support of her husband Joe BIden’s presidential campaign.

It was Jill Biden’s first time in Lancaster, and she spoke to a full house at the Craft Stand on Main Street. During the visit, she toured the Native American Arts Center in Downtown Lancaster, and shared anecdotes of her life with the presidential candidate.

Jill Biden said if Joe Biden becomes president, her husband would build on the Affordable Care Act with a public option, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, bring universal Pre-K to all children, and “stand up” to the NRA to keep school safe.

“He respects the people, all Americans, no matter their political party,” Jill Biden told the audience, “And that’s the way we should treat people as human beings.”

Joe Biden already has at least one big supporter in Lancaster. Alston DeVenny, Lancaster’s mayor, endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“We need to restore our reputation in the world community, and I think he’s the guy to do it,” said DeVenny.

South Carolina is the first state in the south to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary. This week, a judge upheld the South Carolina Republican Party’s decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary.

“The fact that we have such a huge voice in the Democratic primary means we’re able to attract candidates who may very well end up being the next President of the United States,” said Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 44, Mandy Powers Norrell.

Jill Biden also made a stop to speak for the Boys and Girls Club in Rock Hill.