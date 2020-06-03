SC DHEC Investigating Uptick In COVID-19 Cases In Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. — DHEC is investigating what appears to be an uptick in cases in Lancaster County.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 27 new cases in Lancaster.

DHEC says they’re not certain right now why that number is so high, but they’re looking into it.

A spokesperson told CN2 News one possibility is universal testing at nursing homes, which could be a contributing factor.

Three nursing homes were tested in Lancaster County.

Contact tracers are also working with those who tested positive to identify the uptick in the area.

But for now, DHEC is encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines.