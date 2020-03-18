Deputies: Two Found Dead Inside Indian Land Home

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Two people were found dead in the Arlington Subdivision in Indian Land on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were called around 8:30 p.m. to a town home on Rhodins Lane to conduct a welfare check.

A neighbor reported that she had not seen the residents of the home for a while, and packages had been delivered, which were never taken inside.

Deputies were unable to summon anyone to the front door. The exterior doors were shut and locked, and no signs of forced entry were found.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department gave deputies a ladder to see through an upstairs window on the back of the home. They then saw two apparently deceased people inside that room. The front door was forced open, so deputies could clear the home. No one else was found inside.

Crime scene investigators and the coroner arrived to the scene. They obtained a search warrant and collected evidence. Investigators found a deceased male in his 30s and a deceased female in her 80s inside the upstairs room.

The two have not been identified, but the descriptions are consistent with the known residents of the home. Their identities and causes of death will be determined after autopsies have been conducted.

According to officials – the pair had been deceased in the room for a long time.

“We have a long way to go in this investigation. Autopsy results will shed much light on the identities of the deceased and the cause and time frame of their deaths. However, at this time we have not found any evidence that the home was invaded or that the deaths were caused by any third person,”Sheriff Barry Faile said. “It does not appear the residents of the Arlington neighborhood were ever in any danger. We will release more information as appropriate. We do encourage anyone with any information which will further this investigation to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.